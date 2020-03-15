The Debate
Milind Soman's Memorable Throwback Pictures That You Just Can't Miss; Check Them Out

Television News

Milind Soman is widely considered to be a style icon. Here is a collection of Soman's throwback pictures that you must check out.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Milind Soman is a very well-known supermodel and fitness icon. Often dubbed as India's first male supermodel, he is one of the country's most celebrated supermodels. Soman's TV show Caption Vyom gave him immense success as an actor. After fitting in both the genres, he made his way to the Hindi film industry.

He has spent over 30 years in the field of modelling and acting, and had his own shares of struggles and achievements in fashion as well as the film industry. Milind Soman has come a long way since then. He is also quite active on social media and makes his fans gush over his well-toned physique. So, here are Milind Soman's best throwback photos: 

Milind Soman's throwback pictures:

Soman's favourite picture of Taj Mahal. The picture is from a photoshoot for a leading magazine in October 2007.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind looks handsome here, pictured in black and white.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Soman, in the year 2003, when he opted for a long hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

A throwback picture of the model, from 1990. The actor opted for a clean shave and a suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Yet another throwback picture of the handsome model without a beard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

A throwback picture of the handsome man that was taken in the year 1992. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

First Published:
