Milind Soman's Memorable Throwback Pictures That You Just Can't Miss; Check Them Out

Milind Soman is a very well-known supermodel and fitness icon. Often dubbed as India's first male supermodel, he is one of the country's most celebrated supermodels. Soman's TV show Caption Vyom gave him immense success as an actor. After fitting in both the genres, he made his way to the Hindi film industry.

He has spent over 30 years in the field of modelling and acting, and had his own shares of struggles and achievements in fashion as well as the film industry. Milind Soman has come a long way since then. He is also quite active on social media and makes his fans gush over his well-toned physique. So, here are Milind Soman's best throwback photos:

Milind Soman's throwback pictures:

Soman's favourite picture of Taj Mahal. The picture is from a photoshoot for a leading magazine in October 2007.

Milind looks handsome here, pictured in black and white.

Soman, in the year 2003, when he opted for a long hairstyle.

A throwback picture of the model, from 1990. The actor opted for a clean shave and a suit.

Yet another throwback picture of the handsome model without a beard.

A throwback picture of the handsome man that was taken in the year 1992.

