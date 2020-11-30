Milind Soman shares glimpse of 21km trek to Sandakphu, says 'too spectacular to forget'

Milind Soman recently gave a glance at his 21km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000ft. The fitness enthusiast shared a picture from his trekking while jumping in the air and enjoying the beautiful sunrise and picturesque landscape. The picture also showed the amazing snow-capped mountains along with the breathtaking view of Everest which is sure to leave his fans mesmerized.

Milind Soman goes trekking at 12,000ft

Apart from the model-actor jumping in the air, in the caption, he mentioned that he was delighted to watch The Kanchenjunga range on one side and Mt Everest on the other while exercising. He captioned the picture and wrote, “Sunrise closer to heaven !!!!!!! The view from Phalut has to be seen to be believed ðŸ˜€The Kanchenjunga range on one side and Mt Everest on the other! After a hilly and seemingly unending 21km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000ft, you will be greeted with a landscape, sunrise, and sunset too spectacular to ever forget. you might even feel like you are flying.”

Milind’s fans were quick enough to comment under the post while hailing his picture. One of the users wrote, “That’s awesome sir” while the second wrote, “Simply marvelous.” A third follower wrote, “What photography n super jump.” Another follower wrote, “Thanks for sharing this. Sleeping buddha is visible clearly! visiting soon.”

Milind along with his wife, Ankita Konwar, and his mother, Usha Soman were seen participating in the Darjeeling Hill Marathon on Sunday. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were seen trekking in Darjeeling and the couple shared pictures of the same on their Instagram. Milind earlier shared a selfie of them amid the hills.

In his post, Milind wrote that they were on their way to Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal. Milind also wrote that they were at an elevation of 10,000 feet. In the picture, Milind and Ankita were dressed up like locals of Kala Pokhri. Milind also added a few hashtags such as #kalapokhri #lifeinthehills. Ankita also shared similar pictures on her handle.

(Image credit: Milind Soman/ Instagram)

