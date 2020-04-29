Milind Soman's Throwback Picture Receives An Adorable Comment From Ankita Konwar; See Here

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar wrote an adorable comment on the actor’s throwback photo on Instagram and netizens cannot get enough of their cute banter. Soman shared a photo from his Rajasthan vacation in 2019. He is posing by leaning against a white wall and has donned comfy tee and pants in this look.

In the caption accompanying the photo, he wrote,” #AtHome #traveltuesday ..last year somewhere in Rajasthan .. 10 years ago I used to close my eyes and revisit the places that I loved. Today I have my phone. I wonder which is better ? Memories change and sometimes become sweeter. Pics always remain the same... no ?”

Ankita Konwar's comment on Milind Soman's photo is winning hearts

Milind Soman, who appeared in Four More Shots Please Season 2, garnered numerous comments and likes on his recent throwback photo. Many of his followers and fans on Instagram appreciated his looks and comfy pants. On the other hand, Ankita Konwar did not shy away from dropping an affectionate comment on his picture. She posted,” My Little Chicken” on his photo.

Anita Konwar steals the show with her adorable pictures with Milind Soman. She also does not leave any opportunity to shower her love for her husband on social media platforms. This time, her comment on the picture received numerous replies and likes. Take a look.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot two years ago on April 22, 2018. They had a gorgeous private ceremony in Alibaug. Since then, they have been shelling out couple goals as they post photos of themselves on their official Instagram pages.

