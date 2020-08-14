Patralekhaa Shares Mushy Pic With Rajkummar Rao, Says 'Let's Wake Up In 2021'

On Thursday night, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture with Rajkummar Rao. As seen in the picture, the duo snuggles in bed with their eyes closed. On sharing the post, Patralekhaa also penned an amusing caption. She wrote, "Let's wake up in 2021 Rajkummar Rao." Patralekhaa keeps posting pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her whereabouts with the Made In China actor amid pandemic.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's selfie

Recently, Patralekhaa posted pictures of her dog Simba and penned a heartfelt note for him. As Simba passed away, Patralekhaa expressed that he would always be a part of her family. On sharing pictures with him, she wrote, "Simba... You will always be a part of our family. Thank you for loving us. You were a friend and a son. I love you and always will. Thank you, Simba for everything. It still pains to think that you are no more. But I know that you are in a better place."

As soon as her post was up, Rajkummar Rao dropped a comment which read, "Simbaaa, rest in peace buddy." After which, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, among others also dropped comments on Patralekhaa's post. A user wrote, "Know how it feels..pets are like babies in a family and hold a special place in our heart.. sending you lots of strengths and love. definitely he is in better place. animals are the purest soul on the planet."

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the film did well with fans. The film chronicles the love story of Naina and Avinash (Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao ) who bump into each other in Shimla.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the upcoming film, The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger is a Netflix film. Apart from these movies, Rao has films like Second Innings, Chhalaang, and Ludo in the pipeline. The posters of Chhalaang created quite a buzz among the audience.

