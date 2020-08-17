Deepika Padukone & Dulquer's Fan-made Clip Surfaces Online, Fans Ask For 'film Together'

A 31-second fan-made video featuring Deepika Padukone and Dulquer Salmaan has set the internet ablaze. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans gushed to drop endearing comments on the clip. In the video, few stills of Deepika Padukone and Dulquer Salmaan from their receptive films and events are clubbed together.

Kalank movie's title track, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan, can be heard playing in the backdrop. As soon as the video went viral, a fan wrote, "This is beautiful they have to do a movie together now." An amused user tweeted, "Thank u, omg and same I need a movie with them already." Netizens gushed to like the video and in no time, retweeted it. Watch the video here.

Deepika Padukone and Dulquer Salmaan's fan-made clip

deepika padukone x dulquer salmaan fancam ♡ pic.twitter.com/yZhXZ6UiEA — k (@padukonez) August 16, 2020

Netizens react

this is beautiful 🤩 they have to do a movie together now 😤 — 𝓂𝒶𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶 (@somuchbolly) August 17, 2020

oh my god, someone make this movie already — tyaar kapaal (@loserlennon1) August 16, 2020

LOVED IT 😍 — vani 🌟 (@VANI_tweets_) August 16, 2020

Omg ❤️😭 — Hailee (@HaileylovesDP) August 16, 2020

the way they’ll never do a movie together but I guess I’ll take this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3J8945D8Xd — 𝘒𝘈𝘠𝘓𝘈 🍒 (@DP_Obsessed) August 16, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Dulquer Salmaan have not collaborated for a film yet. Hence, fans expressed a desire to watch the duo on-screen soon. Meanwhile, the two stars have their respective ventures in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone's movies

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film chronicles the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie received rave reviews from fans. Now, Deepika is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 83, alongside husband, Ranveer Singh. 83, helmed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya among others. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead".

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund. He will now be seen in Srinath Rajendran's upcoming film, Kurup. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran among others. On his 34th birthday, Dulquer unveiled a short video of his upcoming outing.

