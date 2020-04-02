Milind Soman’s Wife Ankita Gives A Befitting Reply To Fan Asking 'why So Much Editing'

Ankita Konwar, Milind Somand's wife, is always posting stunning photos of herself along with quite a few throwback pictures. In a photo recently uploaded by Ankita, a fan called her out for editing her skin stone in most of her posts. However, the latter gave a fitting reply.

Ankita Konwar replies back to a fan calling her out

Ankita Konwar on Instagram, posted a throwback picture of herself posing inside a bathtub in a bikini. However, what caught one fan's attention was Ankita's lightened skin tone. The fan called Ankita out in the post saying, "Why so much editing with skin tone? I like your dusky skin." However, the latter came up with a fitting reply saying, "@vada_pow it’s just an Instagram filter honey".

Another fan also came in support of Ankita Konwar against the comment saying it was okay to use filters as everyone does it. Other fans took to simply praising Ankita in the photo. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman's wife has been busy making the most of her days in quarantine. Ankita Konwar has posted videos of her singing, doing yoga and making slow-motion videos. Milind Soman, himself, has also been taking up activities. In one post, he lifted Ankita on his back while doing push-ups. Milind even added a hilarious caption to it saying, "Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do 😂 no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. Dont try lifting your wife as your first exercise 😋 Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy🤗🤗 #FitnessAddicts #Live2Inspire #pushups #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup 📷 @somanusha"

