Milind Soman's Most Stunning Looks That You Must Check Out

Milind Soman is one of the most prominent celebrities in Bollywood. He worked as an actor in several Hindi language movies. He has also gone on to work in multiple art house movies. He is also noted for his distinctive looks and style. Read more to know about the best looks of the actor.

Milind Soman’s style file

The 1990 formal attire

On October 3, Milind Soman took to his official account to post a throwback photo from 1990. The photo featured the actor in a clean-shaven look, a formal suit, and a tie. His looks in the post are adored by his fans. The photo garnered over 66,665 likes. The photo was clicked when the actor was just 24 years old.

The Leather Stud

On September 16, the actor took to his social media profile to post a photo of himself where he is seen sporting a leather outfit, and a pair of black glares. In the photo, he had a pair of gloves on, and fans loved this biker look, which they felt was elegantly pulled off by him. The caption on the post read, “Your life is your expression, your message, your piece of art! Opinions, criticism and advice are always welcome but your heart is yours and it knows the truth." Here is the Instagram post:

The Genius style icon

On November 25, Milind posted a photo on Instagram, which featured him in a leather outfit, but it was quite unique, as the actor was wearing a pair of power glasses. The post garnered around 21k likes. He was seen in his white hair, and fans commented on the photo saying that he looked like a true genius in the photo. Here is the post:

