Urvashi Rautela Or Surbhi Chandna: Who Styled The Coat Dress Better?

Surbhi Chandna, popular for her various roles in television series is known to set the bar high with most of her outfits. On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela too is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Coat dresses are becoming a trend these days and these two divas have shown two different ways to style one. Take a look at their pictures to know who styled it better.

Urvashi Rautela or Surbhi Chandna: Who wore it better?

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore a lime coloured coat dress in the most elegant way possible. She wore a black belt around her waist, holding the dress together, making it look more stylish. Along with the coat dress, Urvashi Rautela wore a pair of gold loop earrings to go with her outfit.

She chose to wear a pair of lime coloured shorts to go with her short coat dress. She paired her outfit with black heels. Urvashi Rautela went for a glam makeup look and focused on colouring her eyes, opting for a nude lipstick. She let her hair open, curling it towards the end.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, wore a black coat dress with white polka dots over it. She chose to wear a black coat dress with a red bralette. Surbhi Chandna also wore a belt around her waist, that matched her outfit. She paired her dress with black heels and wore a pair of large loop earrings. The actor went for a simple makeup look, using eyeshadows and nude lipstick. She opted to curl her hair towards the end, and left it open, parting it on the sides.

While Surbhi Chandna opted for a black coat dress, Urvashi Rautela went for a lime coloured coat dress. Urvashi Rautela's dress was a little short while, Surbhi Chandna's dress landed right above her knees. Both the divas looked stunning in their outfits and went for loop earrings to accessorise their outfits. They also paired their outfits with a pair of black heels that made them look stunning. The belts around their waist, holding their dress together added style to their outfit.

