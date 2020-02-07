Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Love Running Together, These Videos Are Proof!

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar’s chemistry never fails to win fans' hearts. The duo often shares their adorable photographs on social media platforms. Apart from their lovey-dovey pictures, the couple also bonds over fitness and are often seen running together. The couple often shares their pictures of running and taking part in the marathon and putting the best foot forward together. Read to know times when Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar gave running inspiration.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman Reveals Secret To Stay Fit And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar running videos

Ankita posted a video of herself running with Milind. In the caption, she mentioned about how the couple spent their last Monday of 2019 running 53kms. The couple started running from the Renkoji temple. Later, the couple ran through the beautiful streets of Tokyo to lake Sagamihara. She ended her post by saying that she had an incredible day with some of the people she admires.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman Travels In An Auto, Fans Call His 'no Filter Selfie' Handsome & 'Sundar'

In her recent viral video, Milind Soman can be seen running in an Assamese outfit. On the other hand, his wife Ankita wore a Muga Mekhela chador, which is a traditional Assamese saree. The duo was also accompanied by several other runners, which also includes a man who brought his baby on a pram.

This cute and admiring video is from after The Saree Run event that Milind had organised. In the video, Milind can be seen doing squats after his run and he has also picked up Ankita in his arms. Cheers and words of encouragement can be heard in the background as Milind progresses with his exercise. The couple loves running and that is evident from the posts they share!

ALSO READ: When Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Give Us 'fit Couple' Goals | See Pics

ALSO READ: Five Times Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Gave Major Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.