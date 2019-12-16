Milind Soman's Cryptic Post 'Waqt Aa Gaya Hai' Has A Throwback Connection, See Pic

Milind Soman, one of the most desirable supermodel-actors, took to social media on Monday to share a black and white throwback picture of his well-chiseled and serious face along with a caption -"Waqt aa gaya hai".

The Four More Shots Please! actor added further clues to his post in the hashtags used -#memories #hain #badalna #waqt #ka #bidaai #ki #dulhan . It then became apparent that Milind Soman had commemorated today's date with one of his earliest films in Bollywood titled 16 December. The action thriller film, which released in the year 2002, had an iconic dialogue which said 'Dulhan Ki Vidaai Ka Waqt Badalna Hai'.

Read | Ankita says, "Shall we get married again?" after seeing Milind Soman's throwback pic

Take a look at Milind Soman's social media posts:

Read | Milind Soman's unique take on new-age relationships; says, "...wouldn't judge them"

Waqt aa gaya hai.. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 16, 2019

The film 16 December had received positive reviews for the entertaining and tightly-knit plot. The film's title comes from the historical date of 16 December 1971 which commemorates the day Pakistan signed the document of Liberation of Bangladesh.

In this Mani Shankar directorial, actor Milind Soman played the role of an intelligence officer who plays a pivotal role in the unfolding of the fictional story of trying to save the Indian national capital from being destroyed. The villain in this film, portrayed by veteran actor Gulshan Grover, sets up a nuclear bomb which could only be defused by his voice saying the line-- "Dulhan ki vidaai ka waqt badalna hai". The action thriller film also featured actors Danny Denzongpa and Dipannita Sharma among others.

Read | Tahira Kashyap's fangirl moment with 'Ultraman' Milind Soman is every girl ever, see pic

On the personal front

The Made In India heartthrob continues to slay with his looks and his enthusiasm for fitness through his Instagram updates. From beating all odds and breaking all stereotypes, model-turned-actor Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar last year in a private ceremony in Alibag. The duo often make headlines for their sweet social media exchanges.

Read | Milind Soman travels in an auto, fans call his 'no filter selfie' handsome & 'Sundar'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.