PM Narendra Modi's 'Letters To Mother' Out Now For Readers, Check Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17. People from all over the world wished him on his birthday. On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, a new book by the Prime Minister was launched. Here is everything you need to know about PM Narendra Modi’s Letters to Mother.

PM Narendra Modi on his book

According to a report by ANI, PM Narendra Modi’s Letters to Mother is now available for readers. The book is available in both hardback and e-book editions. Talking about the book, the Prime Minister said, 'I am not a professional writer . . . but I do understand emotions - and I write because I feel strongly.'

The new book PM Narendra Modi’s Letters to Mother is translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya. PM Modi also shared, “'I am not a writer, most of us are not; but everybody seeks expression, and when the urge to unload becomes overpowering there is no option but to take pen and paper, not necessarily to write but to introspect and unravel what is happening within the heart and the head and why."

The book has piqued readers' curiosity. The translator of the book, Bhawana Somaaya, also shared her views about the book. She said, "In my opinion, Shri Narendra Modi's strength as a writer is his emotional quotient. There is a raw intensity, a simmering restlessness which he does not disguise and that is his attraction."

PM Narendra Modi’s Letters to Mother

According to a report by PR Newswire, the book contains letters by PM Narendra Modi. As a young man, PM Narendra Modi had a habit of writing a letter to the Goddess. He addressed her as Jagat Janani (a term often used for Indian Goddess Durga) and used to write every night before sleeping. The topic of these letters varied from seething sorrows, fleeting joys, lingering memories. After every few months, Narendra Modi would tear up the pages and consign them to the bonfire. However, one diary from 1986 survived and is now available as PM Narendra Modi’s Letters to Mother.

About the translator

Bhawana Somaaya is a popular film critic with over forty years of experience. Apart from that, she is also a columnist and author. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2017. She is quite active on social media and stays in touch with her followers by posting pictures and videos.

