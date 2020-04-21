Unseen Pic Of The Day: Milind Soman's Picture In Uniform Is A Trip Down Memory Lane

Milind Soman gained much popularity when he featured in Alisha Chinai’s music video Made in India. The actor then went on to star in a couple of shows. He is remembered for his role in Sea Hawks where he played an important part in the famous TV series.

Unseen Pic of the Day: Milind Soman in his Sea Hawks attire

This picture of Milind Soman is from his Sea Hawks days where he played the character of Commandant Vikram Rajpoot. The series aired on Doordarshan and was a huge hit among the audiences. The series also featured familiar faces like Anup Soni, Simone Singh, R. Madhavan and Om Puri. Milind’s character was loved by fans of the show. Fans were delighted to see this picture of a young Milind Soman happily posing for the camera in his Coast Guard uniform. Several fans even commented on his good looks and charm that are evident from the photograph shared by the fan page of Milind Soman.

It was from the Made in India video that Milind got noticed by several people and hence was cast in several shows. Fans of the actor still remember him from his amazing Made In India video. Later on, Milind Soman went on to star in various shows and films. Milind has also judged a couple of reality shows and has quite a huge fan following.

He is especially known for his fitness. He is known for doing marathons and his interactive way of engaging with his fans. According to a news portal, Milind usually makes his fans do a set of push-ups if they wish to take a picture with him. Milind Soman keeps posting motivational videos on Instagram that inspire his followers to take up a healthy lifestyle.

