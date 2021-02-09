Justice League Snyder Cut's 'Superman In Black Suit' Clip Re-released In HD; WATCH

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most-awaited projects in the superhero genre. It will have many elements that were missing from the theatrical version, including Henry Cavill as Superman donning the black suit. Now, a glimpse of the scene has been shared in HD.

Justice League Snyder Cut black suit Superman clip released in HD

Henry Cavill as Superman was to wear the black suit in Justice League, but it did not happen after Zack Snyder left the project and many changes were made. However, the black suit superman clip was shared by Snyder for the first time at Justice Con in 2020. Now, the makers have re-released an HD version of the footage for fans.

The scene shows Superman’s return from death and meeting Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), a sequence that was not included in Justice League theatrical version. The last son of Krypton says, “I’m assuming you’re Alfred,” as he flies down in a black suit greeting Alfred, who replies with a nod. Check out the scene below:

The black suit superman clip has been awaited by the fans. But it is not the only sequence that was filmed and did not make the theatrical cut. Zack Snyder’s Justice League also has a popular DC Comics villain, Darkseid. Harry Lenix is confirmed to appear as Martian Manhunter. The cast also includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others.

Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen. The filmmaker held additional photography in late 2020. The extra footage is said to be around two and a half hours, including scenes that were already filmed.

The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. Zack Snyder left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial duties. The theatrical version failed at the box office, with mostly negative reviews from the viewers. Now, the upcoming cut will be a four-hour-long movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

