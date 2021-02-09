Zayn Marie And Husband Akash Mohimen 'sit Under A Tree'; Former Shares Mushy Selfie

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak fame director Mansoor Khan's daughter, Zayn Marie, and Akash Mohimen's wedding festivities kick-started a few days ago and photos from the duo's Haldi ceremony surfaced on the internet. Looks like the couple is spending some leisure time at a villa and is enjoying marital bliss. On Monday night, Zayn Marie took to Instagram and posted a mushy selfie with her husband. In the photo, she planted a kiss on Akash's cheeks and the duo posed for a picture. Sharing the same, Zayn wrote, "Zaha and Zaha, sitting in a tree." As soon as her post was up on the internet, netizens rushed to congratulate the couple.

Zayn shares selfie with Akash

Also Read | Amit Sadh Goes Off Social Media For some time: 'Going Into My Tunnel For Maintenance'

Apart from this, she also posted another bunch of photos in which she was relaxing by the pool. Zayn sported a floral bikini and opted for flashy sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, "Today’s Agenda: Lie in the sun, jump in the pool. What a full day." She also posted a selfie and went on to flaunt her ring. Ira Khan was one of the firsts to drop a comment on the post. She wrote that she's "jealous" of Zayn's photos.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Beats Of Preity-Hrithik's Hit Song In Kashmir, Watch The Video

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, shared many glimpses from cousin Zayn Marie and Akash Mohimen's wedding in Alibaug. The event was a close-knit affair attended by her father, cousin Imran Khan, Nupur Shikhare and others. In one of the pics, Ira was standing next to Shikhare and the duo happily posed with the couple.

Sharing the same, she also penned a lovable note for her sister which read, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship I just want to say... FINALLY!". Apart from Ira, the bride herself posted an array of photos from her wedding. In them, Zayn Marie's husband, Ira, Imran Khan, Nuzhat Khan, and others gathered beside the bride and groom. It was a few days ago when Ira was spotted in the city as she jetted off to Alibaug from the Gateway of India with Kiran Rao and brother Azad Rao Khan.

Zayn Marie's Haldi pics

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 8 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Rebukes Kavya, Anupamaa Falls In Major Trouble

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Asks If Solid Works Better Than Stripes, Love-struck Fans Say 'both'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.