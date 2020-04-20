Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Cute-as-a-button Baby Is Today's Superstar, Can You Guess Who?

A picture of a young and adorable Deepika Padukone surfaced on the web and fans were totally charmed by it. The picture shows a very young Deepika Padukone seated as she poses for the camera. A fan page of Deepika shared this photograph with other followers of the actor.

Unseen pic of the day: This cute-as-a-button baby is today's superstar

After the picture was posted, several comments by the fans showed awe and appreciation for Deepika. Some fans even noticed that Deepika was a chubby baby and found that adorable. Some fans just could not get over how cute the actor looked as a child. Fans left several positive comments and some even lovingly called her a potato to address the fact of how cute and adorable she looked.

Some days ago, Deepika had shared a picture of her younger self in what appeared to be a shoot for a magazine. Fans loved the look of young Deepika in that picture as well as how she posed alongside two other child models. Deepika looked stunning in her black outfit. The actor even captioned the picture as started young, hinting that she started off early in the world of films and glamour.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev in the film. The actor will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of the classic Hollywood film The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. In the Bollywood version, fans will get to see Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the primary roles, according to a news portal.

