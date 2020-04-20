Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan Attends Wedding With Dad & His Then Gf Rosa Catalano

Lately, several pictures of Sara Ali Khan, from her childhood days have been going viral on social media. One of those pictures is one where Sara Ali Khan can be seen with her father, Saif Ali Khan and his then-girlfriend, Rosa Catalano. In the picture, Sara is attending a wedding with the two and is looking cute as a button.

Sara can be seen wearing a pink lehenga with a blue and pink dupatta. She has left her hair open with a middle parting and is wearing long earrings to accessorise her look. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black kurta and denim jeans with brown shoes. Rosa Catalano can be seen wearing a blue sequinned saree and matching accessories.

Sara Ali Khan's relationship with Rosa Catalano

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan met Rosa and started dating her in 2004 till 2007 and the couple was spotted together at many events, award ceremonies, and functions. In an interview with a leading media portal, after the couple had split apart, Rosa had revealed that she was very close to Saif's kids and she deeply loved them. Moreover, she even told the portal that after she split up with Saif, she would miss Sara and Ibrahim a lot.

A throwback picture by Sara Ali Khan

Recently, Sara Ali Khan had posted a throwback picture of herself from her childhood days on her social media account. In that picture, she could be seen striking a pose even as a young child. Sara captioned that picture and wrote that right from childhood, she has been the way she is today.

