From Saif And Kareena's Walk To Milind Soman's Morning Jog, Celebs Who Embraced Unlock 1

The Government of India has finally started loosening the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed back in March of 2020. As part of Unlock Phase 1, several stores, malls and restaurants have opened up, though they still have to follow social distancing regulations.

Bollywood celebs have already started embracing Unlock 1, as multiple actors and TV stars were spotted enjoying their free time in the outdoors. From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's morning walk to Ekta Kapoor's birthday, here are some celebs who fully embraced Unlock 1.

Ekta Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak temple on her birthday

Celebrating her 45th birthday on Sunday, TV producer Ekta Kapoor visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Of course, she could not enter the temple, as all temples are still shut down in Maharashtra which is why Ekta Kapoor gave her "darshan" from outside the temple. She even took to her Instagram story to share a video of her visit to the temple.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoy a day out with their son Taimur

The Government of Maharashtra recently removed restrictions from certain outdoor activities. Just a few days ago, a huge crowd was spotted at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Even actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were recently spotted at Marine Drive along with their son, Taimur.

Milind Soman restarts his workout routine

Milind Soman has already restarted his daily workout routine. The actor/model recently posted multiple photos on social media, in which he jogged around his neighbourhood while wearing a facemask. In the caption for his post, Milind Soman mentioned that he was back to running thanks to Unlock 1. He also told his fans that he will be keeping the beard and hair for a while longer.

Rashami Desai enjoys her favourite Starbucks Coffee after months

Just a week ago, Rashami Desai took to social media to reveal that she was finally having her favourite Starbucks coffee after several months. She also told her fans that she was adapting to the new normal with the utmost care. While many shops and restaurants have reopened, they all have to function with proper social distancing rules and sanitization.

[Promo from Saif Ali Khan and Milind Soman Instagram]

