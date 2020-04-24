Milind Soman's Wife Comfortable With Him Doing Intimate Scenes? Actor Reveals Her Opinion

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. He was recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please. He is married to Anikta Konwar, and both of them make an adorable couple. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he was asked whether his wife is intimidated by him doing intimate scenes with his co-stars. Take a look at what he had to say about it here.

Milind Soman's wife on him doing intimate scenes

While talking to the entertainment portal, Milind Soman was asked how his wife Ankita feels as he gets intimate with his co-stars. Milind expressed that Ankita is not intimidated by him doing intimate scenes. He then added that when he got the script for the first season, he read it with Ankita and the scene of him walking on the table with his underwear on was interesting for her.

The actor also expressed that she was excited about his role. When asked whether he has watched the show, he answered by saying no he has not watched it and will do it as soon as he gets time.

Apart from this, Milind Soman started his third year of marriage by climbing 300 floors yesterday in 135min. He shared a post and in captions wrote "Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What's keeping you busy in your head ?????" Take a look at the post here:

