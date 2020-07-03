Millennial Lingo Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About These Gen Z Slangs

While passing through a group of teenagers or ‘tweens’, older people often tend to hear some unusual words. From wondering if teachers are teaching a new language to worry about children’s company, parents can think about it all in a moment. Internet or Gen Z slangs are the most popular things and every person from this generation can get it. Take this millennial lingo quiz to know more about Gen-Z slangs

Millennial lingo quiz

1. Can you tell the meaning of the word ‘Basic’?

A person who is common

A person who is regular and boring

A person who wears basic clothes

A person who is unique

2. What is the meaning of ‘A whole meal’?

A balanced diet

The main course platter

A person who is looking extremely good

A plate with a person’s favourite dishes

3. What do you mean by ‘Boujee’?

A person who is bold in attitude

A person who enjoys lavish and extravagant life

A person who bullies people

A person who dresses really well

4. Can you tell the meaning of ‘cancelled’?

A person who does something problematic

A person who cancels plans

A person who fights with everyone

A person who is bad in attitude

5. What do you mean by ‘Dank’?

Something that is planned but not executed

Something of high quality

Something related to a water tank

Someone who does dumb things

6. Can you tell the meaning of ‘Doing the most’?

Being helpful

Being pretentious

Trying bit too hard to impress others

Trying to unite everyone through their work

7. What do you mean by ‘Drip’?

A syringe

An outfit

A roast

A person who is clumsy and dumb

8. What do you mean by ‘Finesse’?

Someone who is doing fine

Someone who is in a good mood

Someone who is crafty and witty

Someone who wears only branded clothes

9. What do you know about ‘Flex’?

Working out

Stretching

Showing off your possessions

Stretching a particular conversation

10. What do you mean by ‘GOAT’?

Greatest of all time

Animal

Going out and tripping

Greatest on all time

11. What is ‘tl;dr’?

Too long, don’t remember

This is lame; don’t read

Too long; didn’t read

They’re late; drive

Millennial lingo quiz - Answers

1. A person who is regular and boring

2. A person who is looking extremely good

3. A person who enjoys lavish and extravagant life

4. A person who does something problematic

5. Something of high quality

6. Trying bit too hard to impress others

7. An outfit

8. Someone who is crafty and witty

9. Showing off your possessions

10. Greatest of all time

11. Too long; didn’t read

