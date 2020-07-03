Last Updated:

Millennial Lingo Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About These Gen Z Slangs

Internet lingo is one of the most interesting things. You can discover a new word every day. Here is a millennial lingo quiz for you to try & guess some slangs.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Millennial lingo quiz

While passing through a group of teenagers or ‘tweens’, older people often tend to hear some unusual words. From wondering if teachers are teaching a new language to worry about children’s company, parents can think about it all in a moment. Internet or Gen Z slangs are the most popular things and every person from this generation can get it. Take this millennial lingo quiz to know more about Gen-Z slangs

1. Can you tell the meaning of the word ‘Basic’?

  • A person who is common
  • A person who is regular and boring
  • A person who wears basic clothes
  • A person who is unique

2.  What is the meaning of ‘A whole meal’?

  • A balanced diet
  • The main course platter
  • A person who is looking extremely good
  • A plate with a person’s favourite dishes

3. What do you mean by ‘Boujee’?

  • A person who is bold in attitude
  • A person who enjoys lavish and extravagant life
  • A person who bullies people
  • A person who dresses really well

4. Can you tell the meaning of ‘cancelled’?

  • A person who does something problematic
  • A person who cancels plans
  • A person who fights with everyone
  • A person who is bad in attitude

5. What do you mean by ‘Dank’?

  • Something that is planned but not executed
  • Something of high quality
  • Something related to a water tank
  • Someone who does dumb things

6.      Can you tell the meaning of ‘Doing the most’?

  • Being helpful
  • Being pretentious
  • Trying bit too hard to impress others
  • Trying to unite everyone through their work

7.      What do you mean by ‘Drip’?

  • A syringe
  • An outfit
  • A roast
  • A person who is clumsy and dumb

8.      What do you mean by ‘Finesse’?

  • Someone who is doing fine
  • Someone who is in a good mood
  • Someone who is crafty and witty
  • Someone who wears only branded clothes

9.   What do you know about ‘Flex’?

  • Working out
  • Stretching
  • Showing off your possessions
  • Stretching a particular conversation

10.   What do you mean by ‘GOAT’?

  • Greatest of all time
  • Animal
  • Going out and tripping
  • Greatest on all time

11.   What is ‘tl;dr’?

  • Too long, don’t remember
  • This is lame; don’t read
  • Too long; didn’t read
  • They’re late; drive

Millennial lingo quiz - Answers

1. A person who is regular and boring

2. A person who is looking extremely good

3. A person who enjoys lavish and extravagant life

4. A person who does something problematic

5. Something of high quality

6. Trying bit too hard to impress others

7. An outfit

8. Someone who is crafty and witty

9. Showing off your possessions

10. Greatest of all time

11. Too long; didn’t read

