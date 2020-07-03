Millennial Lingo Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About These Gen Z Slangs

Quick links:
While passing through a group of teenagers or ‘tweens’, older people often tend to hear some unusual words. From wondering if teachers are teaching a new language to worry about children’s company, parents can think about it all in a moment. Internet or Gen Z slangs are the most popular things and every person from this generation can get it. Take this millennial lingo quiz to know more about Gen-Z slangs
1. Can you tell the meaning of the word ‘Basic’?
2. What is the meaning of ‘A whole meal’?
3. What do you mean by ‘Boujee’?
4. Can you tell the meaning of ‘cancelled’?
5. What do you mean by ‘Dank’?
6. Can you tell the meaning of ‘Doing the most’?
7. What do you mean by ‘Drip’?
8. What do you mean by ‘Finesse’?
Also Read| Snapchat Slang: What does MK, ICYMI, FYI & SCB mean on snapchat?
9. What do you know about ‘Flex’?
10. What do you mean by ‘GOAT’?
11. What is ‘tl;dr’?
Also Read| What does DW mean on Snapchat? Learn meaning of slangs like DW, IRL & TLDR here
1. A person who is regular and boring
2. A person who is looking extremely good
3. A person who enjoys lavish and extravagant life
4. A person who does something problematic
5. Something of high quality
6. Trying bit too hard to impress others
Also Read| What does ATP mean on Snapchat? Know what famous slangs like ATP, BFN & ASAP mean
7. An outfit
8. Someone who is crafty and witty
9. Showing off your possessions
10. Greatest of all time
11. Too long; didn’t read
Also Read| What does SU mean on Snapchat? Slangs like SU, BTW and TBH explained here!
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.