'Mine Forever': Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates '4 Years Of Togetherness' With Wife Rukmini

Neil Nitin Mukesh, on February 9, took to Instagram to wish his wife on the occasion of their anniversary. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife, Rukmini Sahay has been married to the actor for four years now. The actor put up a heartfelt caption to wish his wife. “Happy anniversary to us” he started. He then went on to say that that the couple was celebrating 'four years of togetherness'. He said he was thankful that she had come into his life and expressed love for her. He made a promise to love Rukmini Sahay to love her “forever”. He ended his post with the hashtag “#forevermine” signalling he was happy to have her as his life partner.

In the picture that Neil Nitin Mukesh posted, he and his wife are standing in a loving embrace. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife, Rukmini Sahay and he are somewhat colour-coordinated. While Mukesh is seen in a black and white Calvin Klein jacket over a black tee paired with blue jeans and black cap, his wife is wearing a white silk-looking jacket with stars on it, open over a black undershirt.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has his signature look and Rukmini Sahay is looking trendy with a little bit of kohl and pink-tinted lips. Her look is completed with her long hair in a high ponytail. The two are looking into the camera with happy and bright smiles on their faces.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s family is also often seen on his profile. In the below picture Neil Nitin Mukesh’s parents, brother, wife and daughter are seen. The family portrait looks complete with the parents sitting at the front being the head of the family and the rest standing behind them. The picture was clicked on the occasion of a puja and the family is in front of their in-house mandir housing, Lord Ganesha.

All the family members are dressed as per the festive occasion they are celebrating. They all also look colour-coordinated in pinks, peaches and reds. Neil Nitin Mukesh is carrying his daughter, who he is very attached to him (as per his Instagram posts and captions). The picture is also a glimpse of Mukesh’s house with the smiling family at the forefront.

