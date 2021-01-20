Neil Nitin Mukesh Lip-synching To Nurvi's 'Papa Chashmah Pehno' Chant Will Make Your Day

Bypass Road actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's latest video lip-synching to daughter Nurvi urging him to wear his 'Chashmah' is surely one of the cutest videos you'll come across on social media today. After sharing an aww-dorable video of Nurvi cutting birthday cakes on behalf of grandmom Nishi Mukesh on her birthday, Neil has shared yet another cutesy video with his daughter on Instagram. Although his daughter doesn't feature in it, her baby voice in the video will surely make your day. Earlier today, the 39-year-old shared a video of himself, wherein he is seen mimicking his toddler by lip-synching to Nurvi's 'Papa, Chashmah Pehno' chant.

Nurvi's request to her father to wear his glasses is all things lovely

On January 20, 2021, Neil Nitin Mukesh's video mimicking his daughter was quick to give fans major baby fever and netizens couldn't hold back but gush over it. In the closeup video shared by him on Instagram, Neil is seen making goofy faces at the camera as his 2-year-old daughter constantly reminded him to wear his glasses by chanting "Papa, Chashma Pehno" in the background. Thus, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor took the opportunity to lip-sync to his daughter's aww-some baby voice before he finally put on his glasses. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Lip-sync post Gym #daughter #demand (sic)".

Soon after Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the video on his Instagram handle, it went viral on social media. In addition to liking the video, netizens also went to shower Nurvi with immense love in the comment section of father Neil's IG post. While one user commented writing, "Your daughter is very cute", another wrote, "Daughters are the best".

Last month, the Saaho actor had shared a streak of candid pictures with his daughter, ahead of New Year's Eve. In the pictures, the father-daughter duo is seen having the time of their lives as Nurvi posed for the camera by sitting on her father's shoulders and playing with his cap. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Neil wrote, "There is this girl who stole my heart and calls me papa (sic)".

