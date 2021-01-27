Neil Nitin Mukesh Wishes 'darling Wife' Rukmini To Have A 'blessed Birthday'

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife Rukmini Sahay recently celebrated her 32nd birthday. As wishes were pouring in for Rukmini Neil Mukesh, Neil took to his Instagram handle and shared a post showering wishes on her. The actor shared a throwback picture and penned a sweet birthday wish for his wife. Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram post.

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates wife Rukmini's birthday

In the above Instagram post, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture with wife Rukmini Sahay. In this portrait still, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. Neil also penned a heartfelt caption, wishing Rukmini on her birthday. He wrote, "My Darling wife @rukminineilmukesh a very Happy and Blessed Birthday". He wished her a fabulous year filled with happiness in the short but sweet caption. Check out Niel Nitin Mukesh's caption.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday wishes for his wife

Here is wishing MY ALL.. My Darling wife @rukminineilmukesh a very Happy and Blessed Birthday ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸ Have a fabulous Year ahead filled with Happiness and joy. I love you loadsss â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh lip-synching to Nurvi's 'Papa Chashmah Pehno' chant will make your day

Fans' reactions

Neil Nitin Mukesh's fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comments section. Celebrities like Mothira M, Sophie Choudry and others commented on Neil's post. While Mothira wrote, "AwwwwwðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ stay blessed u both", Sophie added, "Happy bday Rukmini!! Big hug". One of the Instagram users commented, "Happy birthday to your beautiful wife ...may she be blessed with love, health and happiness always".

Another fan added, "Awww such a lovely picture ! happie birthday beautiful @rukminineilmukesh ♥ï¸". Neil Nitin Mukesh also commented on the b'day post. He thanked all fans & followers commenting in the comment section. He said, "Thank you everyone for the warm wishes for Rukmini. She too conveys her regards and love to everyone and thanks everyone for making her birthday so special". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's b'day: Remember when he was rumoured to star in 'Game of Thrones'?

Neil Nitin Mukesh's comment

Image credit - Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's quiz for fans: How well do you know the 'Saaho' actor?

Also Read | If you loved Neil Nitin Mukesh in 'Saaho', here's a list of his other films you will enjoy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.