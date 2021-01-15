Neil Nitin Mukesh's B'day: Remember When He Was Rumoured To Star In 'Game Of Thrones'?

Back in 2015, Neil Nitin Mukesh hit the headlines after he stated that he had been offered a role in the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones. In an interview with MetroPlus, the actor had mentioned the makers of the show were impressed with his look in his film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Neil further remarked that the talks were in the initial stage, and added that he hoped it turned positive.

Speaking about his love for the show, Mukesh had also said that he is a big fan of Game of Thrones and that it is all about royalty. However, the news about Neil Nitin Mukesh in Game of Thrones was put to rest after a source close to the channel rubbished the rumours. As per a report by Independent, HBO later confirmed that Neil Nitin Mukesh was not offered a role in the series.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies

Neil began his career in 1988 with his role in the movie, Vijay. After this, he was roped in for films like Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Johnny Gaddaar, Aa Dekhen Zara. He rose to fame after his role in the flick New York was well-received by fans. After New York, his work in dramas like Jail, Lafangey Parindey, Shortcut Romeo, among others, garnered praises.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie, Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur, Sudhanshu Pandey and Taher Shabbir. Helmed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film chronicles the tale of murder and revolves around a young man, Vikram, who is a famous fashion designer. However, later, he meets with a harsh accident that leaves him in a wheelchair forever. Apart from this, he was also a part of Shraddha and Prabhas starrer, Saaho.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday

The actor turned a year older on January 15, Friday. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Many took to Twitter and shared stills from his movies and penned sweet notes for him. "Wishing Happy Birthday To Neil Nitin Mukesh. Many many happy returns of the day," read a user's tweet.

