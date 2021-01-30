Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni' days when he played young Govinda

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh looked back at the time when he featured in the 1989 film Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni as a child actor. The actor recalled the old memory after one of his fans took to Twitter and shared a picture of the actor as a child artist performing on the stag from the film. The fan shared the memory and renumerated the time when Neil played a younger version of Govinda in Ravi Verma's directorial film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh looks back at his childhood acting days

The user while sharing the memory wrote, “Found this random movie called Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni on YouTube and realized that this face looked familiar.” Neil was quick enough to react to the memory and the still from the film. Sharing the same, he wrote, “This Radom movie was a blockbuster movie back then. Brilliantly directed by Mr. Vimal Kumar Ji and a fabulous story about how important family relations are. Will always be proud to be a part of this gem.”

Found this random movie called Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni on YouTube and realized that this face looked familiar 👀 @NeilNMukesh pic.twitter.com/8p4szbMduF — Ram (@rrojodiablo) January 30, 2021

😁 This Radom movie was a blockbuster movie back then. Brilliantly directed by Mr Vimal Kumar ji and a fabulous story about how important family relations are. Will always be prod to be a part of this gem. #jaisikarniwaisibharnii https://t.co/NaDcFiqhHk — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 30, 2021

Directed by Vimal Kumar, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni starred Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Asrani, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover. Neil's singer father Nitin Mukesh had sung the title song of the film. The actor featured in the song, lip-syncing to the lyrics on stage at an event. Apart from this, before this film, the actor even featured as a child artist in the 1988 film Vijay. He played the younger version of late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film. Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut as the main lead with the 2007 crime thriller film Johnny Gaddaar. Followed by this, he was last seen in Bypass Road and Saaho in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ankoosh Bhatt’s Firrkie and in Sudhir Mishra’s Tera Kya Hoga Johny.

