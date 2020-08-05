Sameera Reveals 6 Questions Industry Insiders Asked As She Battled Post-partum Depression

On Wednesday, August 5, actor Sameera Reddy took to her social media and shared a collage of two of her pictures. In the caption, Sameera Reddy penned a few motivating words for her 831k followers. She also mentioned about the struggles she faced during the post-partum depression.

As a part of her caption, the six questions are - "1. was I ‘still’ sexy Sam? / 2. Can I now be branded a ‘yummy mummy’? / 3. How many followers did I have? / 4. Was my worth still valid? / 5. Was I now a ‘Former’ actress? 6. Just a ‘Mother’? 7. Bollywood friends I can ‘plug’ in selfies?." She mentioned that these questions were asked to her back in April 2019 when she was coming back in the public eye.

Sameera Reddy's positive words

Adding further to her caption she stated that after giving birth to Hans, she went through a major emotional struggle and confusion. Sameera admitted that she felt that a career girl was now ‘just a mother’. The actor also remembered telling her husband Akshai Varde about her struggles. She further added that she wanted to own her flaws and expectations just like any other woman while calling it 'imperfectly perfect'.

The De Dana Dan actor's caption further suggested that her posts aim to remind people that accepting and loving themselves is the most powerful tool to achieve a positive space. Sameera also felt grateful to have a community of women and men, who want to change. Stating her learning from the past year, she said that it taught her that the truth does set an individual free. She concluded the caption and wrote, "We’re all in this together #imperfectlyperfect".

Sameera Reddy's Instagram

Talking about the post, it garnered more than 42k likes within a few hours and is still counting. Many of her fans praised her words and flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "Just love the way u enjoy ur life". A follower of Sameera called her a 'super mom'.

Apart from motivation videos and photos, Sameera Reddy's family members have also often ruled her media feed. The One Two Three actor's video with her 'sassy' mother-in-law gives a good laugh to many netizens. On the other side, Sameera Reddy's photos with her kids and hubby Akshai also manage to bag love from her followers.

