Samantha Akkineni's Terrace Garden Will Inspire You To Grow Your Own Plants; See Pictures

Samantha Akkineni is currently in quarantine with her family and seems to be making most of her time during the lockdown. Samantha Akkineni has started gardening and has been spending most of her time planting saplings and simultaneously learning about them in detail. Read ahead some inspiration by Samantha Akkineni to recreate a terrace garden like hers.

Samantha Akkineni-inspired terrace garden you could create

Actor Samantha Akkineni has started a new venture called GrowWithMe, on her Instagram page. Along with gardening and learning about plants herself, she has also decided to educate people and teach them the benefits of gardening. The actor herself started gardening by growing microgreens like methi, coriander and mint.

On Samantha Akkineni's Instagram, we found a bunch of pictures of her plants. She started her harvesting with cabbage microgreens. Along with the picture, she also explained the benefits and also gave a step by step guide on planting them. The actor explained how easy it was, to grow plants and at home with less maintenance and without spending too much.

From tomatoes and cucumbers to kale and spinach, Samantha Akkineni has grown almost every vegetable in her terrace garden. A series of pictures with detailed information and a guide on how to grow plants and love them is available on Samantha Akkineni's Instagram. In one of the videos shared on her Instagram account, the actor said that gardening has helped her in cooking too. Since she grows her own vegetables in the garden, she also loves cooking them on her own.

Pictures from Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni also dug up the pit for her plants all by herself. She got her hands dirty and soon started keeping her plants in the pots. The actor mentioned that she would rush to her terrace every morning and watch her plants grow. After a few days, the actor shared how her plants had grown and were ready to cook. She shared a few recipes that she cooked, with the plants that she grew. With these tips and inspiring pictures, you could easily recreate a terrace garden of your own and start growing your own micro-greens and vegetables.

