Samantha Akkikeni And Jr NTR Have Given 3 Blockbusters Together; See List

Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading actors in the South Indian movie industry. She has won various awards, including four Filmfare awards. Samantha made her acting debut with Gautham Menon’s critically acclaimed Telugu romance Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) and has delivered many hit movies since then. Samantha Akkineni and Jr NTR are Telugu superstars who have appeared in three movies together. The Tollywood stars are known for their hit jodi and are in the news to be paired in Jr NTR's 30th movie together. If Samantha's casting is finalised, then this movie would be the Oh Baby star and Nandamuri actor's fourth movie together. Here are some other movies in which the stars were cast opposite one another.

ALSO READ| Meera Chopra's Birthday Special: Stunning Instagram Photos Of The Actor

Brindavanam

Brindavanam is a 2010 released Telugu Action romantic comedy film featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. aka Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The superhit film featured Prakash Raj, Srihari, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukesh Rishi, Tanikella Bharani, and Brahmanandam playing supporting roles as well. The film was produced by Dil Raju while it was written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

ALSO READ| Mahesh Babu Becomes Most Tweeted About Tollywood Actor; Breaks Pawan Kalyan's Record

Janatha Garage

Janatha Garage which literally means "All repairs are done here" is a Jr NTR and Samantha starrer film released in 2016. The movie also stars Mohanlal, Nithya Menen, Sachin Khedekar, Unni Mukundan, Devayani, Sai Kumar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suresh in supporting roles. The film is about a guy named Sathyam and Anand, who is recruited by Sathyam. Here Sathyam's role is played by Mohanlal who portrayal a Godfather-like character while Anand is portrayed by Jr NTR who is an environmental activist.

ALSO READ| Ram Charan Thanks Director SS Rajamouli As 'Magadheera' Completes 11 Years; See Post Here

Rabhasa

The film Rabhasa is a 2014 released film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The movie was considered to be a box office average film, however, Jr NTR's fans loved the movie anyhow. It is considered as a complete Jr NTR film and is considered one of Jr. NTR's best movies ever. The plot revolves around a US-returned student and his story with relationship and family.

Samantha Akkineni's movies

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama titled film Jaanu. The movie received good reviews from the critics and audience as well. According to media sources, Samantha Akkineni may be seen as the female protagonist in the Jr NTR's 30th film. But the makers have reportedly given no official confirmation regarding the same as Pooja Hegde and even Rashmika Mandanna are also in the news for the same role.

Jr NTR's movies

On the work front, fans are also excited for NTR Jr's film RRR. The film will also be starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles. The movie is touted to be a period action flick that is basically fictional stories of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh and Komaram Bheem from Telangana who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Talking about the film NTR30, the film has kept the fans excited right since it was announced. Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the Badshah actor in both NTR30 along with SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will be helmed by Nandamuri Kalyanram and S Radha Krishna. The ambitious project will be bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts.

ALSO READ| NTR30 To Have Manoj Manchu As The Main Antagonist? The Actor Addresses The Rumours

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Janatha Garage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.