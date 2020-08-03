Minissha Lamba Divorces Husband Ryan Tham After Five Years Of Marriage

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba recently revealed that she has parted ways with her husband Ryan Tham. Lamba, who has been keeping mum about her marriage, has finally spoken up in an interview with a news portal. While talking to the daily, Minissha Lamba revealed that she has legally parted ways with her husband.

Minissha Lamba parts ways with her husband

Minissha Lamba stated that the couple separated amicably and the legal separation has been done. Since October 2018, there have been rumours that Minissha Lamba and her husband Ryan Tham have not been getting along well. However, the actor has never spoken up about her equation with her husband.

Minissha Lamba rarely posted pictures with her husband on her social media account. Despite many news portals talking to Minissha about her marriage, she has always managed to keep her private life away from the camera. Lamba met Tham at a night club in Juhu.

In 2013, the couple met for the first time in the nightclub which was owned by Tham. Minissha Lamba's husband is a hotelier by profession. The couple tied the knot after dating for two years. Lamba and Tham got married on July 6, 2015, in an intimate ceremony which was attended by a few close friends and family.

Minissha Lamba made her acting debut in 2005 with the Shoojit Sircar film, Yahaan. She has acted in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd in 2017, Kidnap in 2008, Bachna Ae Haseeno the same year as well as Bheja Fry 2 in 2011. She has been quite active on her social media account and shares pictures from her vacations. She has also been sharing throwback pictures from her archives. While posting the pictures she mentioned that she misses the good old days and that she wonders when she would revisit all the places that she visited before the lockdown.

Minissha Lamba in March urged her fans to stay home and stay safe. She said that she too has been homebound and stated that the planet needs a 'much-needed breather'. She elaborated by saying that the 'earth needs some time away from us as we have choked the planet with pollution'. Lamba posted a sunkissed picture of herself wearing a white coloured top and a pair of floral shirts while posting the message. She left her hair open and put on some minimum makeup to complete the look.

