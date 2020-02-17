Ranbir Kapoor's Romantic Scenes To Watch From His Film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who is known to star in romantic films. When it comes to Kapoor's movies, one always looks forward to seeing mischief, romance, fun and lots of humor. Kapoor's films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, etc have given us some great entertainment and strong messages. Listed below are some of Ranbir Kapoor's most romantic scenes to watch from his hit film, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Ranbir Kapoor's romantic scenes to watch from Bachna Ae Haseeno

1) Ranbir's romance with Minissha Lamba

Ranbir's films are very different and here he is seen playing the role of a Cassanova. His first love in the film turns out to be Minissha Lamba but then he leaves her without any explanation. This scene is super emotional where Ranbir explains Minissha Lamba, who plays the role of Maahi, that her husband is the Raj she was looking for.

2) Ranbir and Deepika's car scene

This is one of the most beautiful and crucial scenes in the film. Ranbir gets in a cab where Deepika is driving and confesses his mistake. Deepika is furious and she tells him of all the trouble she went through to reach him. In the end, the two have a sweet moment.

3) Ranbir Kapoor gets smitten

This is a funny scene in the film where initially we see Ranbir Kapoor yelling at his neighbor and later smitten by the same. Kapoor and Bipasha Basu have a heated argument over the volume of her sound system. Later on, we see Ranbir Kapoor coming up with ideas to impress her.

4) Ranbir comes home to Deepika's letters

This scene is very intense as this is where Ranbir comes home to Deepika's letters. She initially rejected him and now he finds her letters and realizes that he is about to lose her. She is about to leave when he runs behind her.

5) Ranbir's proposal to Deepika

This is another crucial scene where Ranbir's character gets rejected. He feels lost and confused as Deepika walks out on him. This is also the first time he has found his true love, only to lose her later.

(Image - YouTube Screengrab)

