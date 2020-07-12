Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno': Here's Making Of The Title Song

Ranbir Kapoor's Bachna Ae Haseeno is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of his career. The title song Bachna Ae Haseeno is still widely popular. It has a run time of 3:31 and is the shortest song from the movie. Bachna Ae Haseeno song's remixed version is sung by Vishal-Shekhar, while the original was sung by Kishore Kumar, Sumit and composed by R.D Burman. The song has gained a whopping 23 million views on YouTube. With all that said now, read on to know what went into the making of this iconic song:

Making of 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' song

Bachna Ae Haseeno features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba. The makers, in the video, said that it was challenging to perform a song that has been around for a long time to maintain its popularity. They also shared how excited they were to perform the song again. Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the challenges he faced while filming for the song and the steps. The music video also showcases the fun the actors had while filming.

Bachna Ae Haseeno, which released in the year 2008, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The flick features Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, Minissha Lamba, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. The romantic comedy film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The film shows Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Raj Sharma and Deepika Padukone as Gayatri Jakhar. The film received positive reviews from critics. Ranbir Kapoor and Padukone's performances, the cinematography, the locations, and the soundtrack received critical acclaim.

Some of the most memorable songs from the film include Khuda Jaane, Jogi Mahi, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Ranbir Kapoor was nominated for several awards in the movie and Padukone bagged an award for Sabsey Tez Sitara category.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 flick, Sanju. He essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial. Kapoor has several upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. He will be seen essaying the role of Shamshera in the movie. The actor will also be seen in one of the highly anticipated movies, Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The flick also features Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

