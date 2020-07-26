Did You Know Bigg Boss 8 Fame Minissha Lamba Is Married To THIS B-town Actress' Cousin?

Minissha Lamba is known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and Lamhaa. Today, the actor is happily married to Ryan Tham. However, fans are not much aware about her husband. Also, the news of her marriage was a big surprise to her fans when it came to light.

Minissha Lamba is married to This B'town actor' cousin-

Minissha Lamba’s professional life also includes her appearance in many TV shows like Tenali Rama, Internet Wala Love, among others. However, Minissha’s most notable Television appearances was in the show, Bigg Boss 8 in the year 2014.

The actor got hitched to Ryan in a close-knit ceremony in the year 2015. It was not Minissha Lamba who informed her fans about her wedding, but someone else from the Bollywood industry, who was her husband's relative. Also, not most fans must be aware that Minissha's husband Ryan Tham is a cousin of Bollywood actor, Pooja Bedi.

Minissha Lamba had made no official announcement about her wedding, whether on social media or anywhere else. And Pooja Bedi was the one who posted a family picture. After that post, fans came to know about Minissha Lamba's wedding, when Pooja Bedi congratulated the couple on Twitter with a stunning picture. In the picture, you can also see Alaya F, Pooja Bedi's daughter posing with her family. Pooja Bedi also extended a warm welcome to the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor into the family. Take a look at Pooja Bedi's tweet, which had her family along with Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham in the picture-

A happy posey family moment at my cousin brother Ryan Tham & @Minissha_Lamba's wedding lunch yesterday. pic.twitter.com/g8xKGJEAVY — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) July 7, 2015

With my cousins &sister in law Neha Tham at her store launch in Mumbai.

Check out her uber cool collection. https://t.co/kCxkpD9sYo



❤♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/O5kkqCETi4 — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) September 10, 2017

On the work front, Minissha Lamba was last seen in the film Double the Trouble in 2014 and Bigg Boss 8. She was eliminated from the reality TV show and was the fifth contestant to go out of the 'Bigg Boss 8' house. For her upcoming project, she will be seen in the film Contract, which is an action romance flick. The film, directed by Sameer Hanchate, includes Arjun Sarja and J D Chakravarthy in the lead. The story of the film Contract is said to be a love triangle. The film produced by Ramchandra Raju is scheduled to release in the year 2020.

