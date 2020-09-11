Mira Kapoor Reveals That Her Family Is Not A 'film Family' And Is Completely 'normal'

Mira Rajput Kapoor became a celeb in her own right after she married Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor. Mira and Shahid tied the knot five years ago in 2015, and the couple have two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira and her family are currently enjoying a short holiday at their Punjab farmhouse. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Mira Kapoor opened up about her family life. She also mentioned that her family was completely 'normal', claiming that they were not a ‘film family’.

Mira Kapoor on her family life with Shahid and kids

During an interview with The Times of India, Mira Kapoor was asked about her family life. Mira replied by saying that her family was rather normal just like most other families. Despite their connection to the Bollywood film industry, Mira Kapoor did not consider her family to be a 'film family'. She added that only her husband, Shahid Kapoor, worked in movies. According to Mira Kapoor, acting is Shahid Kapoor's profession and is not something that formulates their entire life.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. During the interview, Mira also mentioned that the past five years have been absolutely wonderful for her in all aspects. She then discussed her life in the Punjab farmhouse, where she and her family were currently living during the pandemic. Mira Kapoor revealed that Shahid was enjoying spending time with his kids and was even teaching both of them to ride cycles.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. The original movie released a year ago in 2019 and starred Nani in the lead role. The director of Jersey, Gowtam Tinnanuri, is also helming the Hindi remake that stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The Hindi remake of Jersey was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed by the government back in March of this year. The Hindi remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

