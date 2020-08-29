Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Out Of Her And Shahid Kapoor Is More Caring

Mira Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Right from posting adorable pictures with Shahid Kapoor and her children to posting about her culinary skills, Mira Kapoor’s social media feed is a treat to the eyes of the fans. Recently, while having an interaction with her fans, Mira Kapoor revealed who out of her and her husband Shahid Kapoor is more caring.

Mira Kapoor reveals "who is more caring"

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor is considered to be an internet sensation by many. Recently, on August 28, 2020, while having a Question and Answer segment with her followers on her official Instagram handle, Mira Kapoor revealed who out of her and Bollywood actor and her husband, Shahid Kapoor is more caring. When a follower asked her, “Who is more caring.?? U or Shahid sir?” Mira Kapoor replied saying, “I am thoroughly spoilt”.

Another question asked by a follower to the celebrity wife caught the attention of fans. A question read, “One word for Shahid ji? â¤ï¸”. To answer this question, Mira Kapoor said, “ Wake-up ðŸ˜œ (If you consider that one word)”.

While the Question and Answer segment was going on, Mira Kapoor answered many interesting questions about herself. When a follower asked her about her favourite series, she said that it is The Crown and also revealed that she can’t wait for it’s the fourth season to be out, also tagging Netflix’s official Instagram handle. Answering the same question again, the celebrity also said, “And how could I forget @masterchefau Both my kids have probably heard more of Matt, George, and Gary than @shahidkapoor while baking in my tummy” further tagging the three Master Chef Australia’s judges’ official Instagram handles.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with each other on July 7, 2015. On August 26, 2016, the two became proud parents of their elder daughter Misha Kapoor. On September 5, 2018, the two again became proud parents of a little baby boy, Zain Kapoor.

