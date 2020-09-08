Shahid Kapoor Says 'Beautiful Inside Out' As He Wishes Wife Mira Kapoor On Birthday

Mira Rajput celebrated her 26th birthday on September 7 and her husband Shahid Kapoor wished her with a very adorable message. Here’s what he said.

Shahid Kapoor’s post

Shahid Kapoor wrote – “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life. â¤” as he shared a gorgeous picture of his wife. The fans dropped wishes and loving comments on the actors’ post. Ishaan Khatter also posted an Instagram story where he wished Mira.

Have a look at the fans’ reactions

Image source: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Ishaan Khatter’s story for Mira Kapoor's Birthday

Image source: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

More about Shasha and Mira

Mira Kapoor shares her birth-month with son Zain Kapoor. Zain’s birthday is on September 5 and he turned two this year. Mira took to her Instagram on his birthday to share the pile of gifts and wish the toddler. It was evident that the little boy is really fond of cars, as in a punny wish Mira wrote - The obsession is TWO real! ðŸšœðŸšš #happybirthdayzain

Mira is popular for her captions which give an insight into her sense of humour. A recent post on her Instagram was an open letter to one of her favourite restaurant. The caption said - "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together? #longdistancerelationship I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind…"

Shahid and Mira tied the knot 2015 and had their first-born Misha Kapoor a year later on August 26, 2016. On the evening of Misha’s birthday, mom Mira Kapoor shared a throwback picture expressing her confusion about why her nose got bigger while she was pregnant. Have a look at the post.

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh which was a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kapoor’s performance in the movie was highly acclaimed. He is to be seen next in Jersey, which is also a remake of Gautam Tinnanuri directorial with the same name. Jersey’s Hindi version will see Pankaj Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sharing screen space, the shooting of which has been pushed due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

