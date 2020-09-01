Mira Kapoor Misses Her 'long Distance Relationship', Promises Shahid 'won't Mind'

On Tuesday morning, Mira Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself and expressed her thoughts about her "long-distance relationship." Sarcastically, Mira also wrote that she misses someone and wishes to "get back". Read on to know whom Mira has been missing.

Mira Kapoor misses dimsum

Interestingly, Mira's quirky caption was for her favourite food- "warm fluffy dimsums" at Yauatcha Bandra. She posted a picture with Shahid Kapoor and tagged the place she misses. Mira wrote, "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you." Mira asked, "Let’s get back together?" and penned the hashtag #longdistancerelationship. It doesn't end here, she made her caption game even more strong as she promised that Shahid Kapoor "won't mind."

Mira's quirky caption left fans in splits. Users gushed to drop laugher emoticons on her post. A fan also called her "caption queen". Meanwhile, many were in awe of Mira Kapoor and Shahid's photo. As seen in the pic, the duo was twinning in pink outfits. While Mira Kapoor sported a floral jumpsuit, Shahid kept it casual with a hoodie. Take a look.

Recently, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture from 2016 when she was pregnant with her first-baby- Misha. Mira spoke about how she failed to understand why her nose was huge. She wrote, "I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?". After which, television actor Smriti Khanna replied, "Happened to me too."

Meanwhile, earlier, Mira took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning picture of her husband, Shahid Kapoor. As seen in the pic, Shahid gave an epic look as he posed for a portrait. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "The way you look at me." As soon as Shahid Kapoor's photo was up, it met with a flurry of comments. A user recalled his look from Kabir Singh and wrote, "That's the Kabir Singh look." Whereas an amused fan also asked if he was shooting for Kabir Singh 2.

