Mira Kapoor Calls Herself 'cool Mom', Shares 'life Motto' With 'Mean Girls' Reference

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a video of her donning a customised face mask. In the boomerang video, she was seen showing off the graphics written on her face mask. It says, “I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom”. The face mask donned by Mira Kapoor was a yellow coloured N-95 face mask with pink coloured graphics on it.

Mira Kapoor also called the quote her life’s motto. Mira Kapoor also wrote a quote from the series Mean Girls in her caption. She wrote, “Move over Regina. Trust my friends @ishitasethii and @priyankaagrawal to put my life’s motto on a mask ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸Drop your favourite #MeanGirls quote in the comments ðŸ˜œ”. Mira Kapoor's fans praised her for the mask and also agreed to the fact that she is a cool mom. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post.

Mira Kapoor's monochrome picture with husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor recently. The monochrome picture was a selfie with Mira Kapoor standing in the front and Shahid Kapoor posing standing right behind her. The duo flashed a faded smile for the picture. Mira Kapoor was seen wearing a mixed printed blouse with stripes and polka dots while Shahid Kapoor kept it casual in a t-shirt. Mira Kapoor posted the picture with the caption, “Yin & Yang”. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram picture.

Mira Kapoor shares a thoughtful note on time travel

In the recent past, Mira Kapoor gave a glimpse of her video chat with her grandmother. She also shared her thoughts on time travel while sharing the picture. Kapoor wrote, "Time travel. Travelled far in distance and memories, by spending the most precious currency we have today: Time. Time is both precious and priceless. Speak to your loved ones. Connect with friends.. Pick up the phone and say Hello." Mira Kapoor wrote that she spoke to her grandmother and shared how her grandmother was excited while chatting with her. She also mentioned about an incident about how her granny would tell her stories when she was a kid and called the moment priceless as her grandmother told stories to her great-grandchildren today.

