Mira Kapoor Shares She Did This Before Taking 'most Important Step' Of Her Life

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Chattarpur area near Delhi in 2015. The ceremony was attended by select and close friends and family members of Shahid and Mira. Earlier on Monday, Mira shared a picture of herself right before the ceremony from the 2015 nuptials. She implies that right before going for her wedding she got a leg massage as per the picture.

Mira Kapoor shares a throwback picture

The picture of Mira Rajput is of her private wedding ceremony, which witnessed less to no media coverage. The quaint ceremony had their marriage registration, rituals, and everything at the same venue. Shahid and Mira’s wedding ceremony was quaint yet beautiful as per fans. In the picture that Mira shared on her Instagram, she is dressed in a baby pink salwar and kamiz with a bedazzled kurta. She has opted for a lone mathapethi along with a neckpiece and similar bracelet. Mira Kapoor covered her head with the dupatta and also smiled brightly at the camera. The picture dates back to July 7

Here is what Mira Kapoor shared on her Instagram

Interestingly Mira is sitting on a couch and her legs are being pampered with the help of a massage machine. She was getting her massage done right before the ceremony which was long hours of standing and participating in rituals. She wrote on the picture, “Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of. #whynot.”

Followers react to her throwback picture

Mira Kapoor's picture received many reactions from her followers. While some called her a 'pretty bride' some were curious about the leg massage machine. One fan wrote that the machine must be made mandatory before any wedding. The picture even brought back fresh memories of Shahid getting hitched for many fans.

A little history

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's love story is arranged plus love marriage. The couple never dated but met a couple of times before the marriage was fixed. The two were introduced by their peers. Shahid and Mira had kept their meet-up and wedding ceremony away from the media eyes. The two had surprised many fans of Shahid with the wedding news.

