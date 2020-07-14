This Day That Year July 14: Varun Dhawan On Kalank's Failure & Other Events That Made News

Our Bollywood celebrities have always made it to the headlines for various different reasons. Be it openly speaking about the failure of their film or sharing fancy pictures with their loved ones, they often make it to the headlines for their fans to know about them. Here are different events from last year and 2018, that made it to the headlines on This Day That Year-

This day That year: July 14

Varun speaks on Kalank's failure

Varun Dhawan starred in the film Kalank, along with an ensemble cast of actors Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Madhur Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Despite having an amazing star cast and enormous royal sets, the film failed miserably at the box office.

Soon after the film released, Varun Dhawan openly spoke about the film’s failure and said that the film was not a bad film, but somewhere they all failed collectively. He also added that when a film fails, it's not wrong to blame the director and the producer and that the entire team should be able to take the blame.

Mira Kapoor shares glimpses from her date night with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor tied a knot to actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015. In 2019, last year, Mira Rajput went out on a date with her husband on this day and shared a few glimpses from her romantic date night, on her Instagram story. The couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary this year. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have two children from their marriage.

Katrina Kaif went "haydreaming"

Actor Katrina Kaif will be celebrating her birthday on July 16, 2020. Currently, the actor is in quarantine and will be celebrating her birthday at home. In 2018, Katrina Kaif brought in her birthday at a farm. She shared a picture on her Instagram account and was seen sitting on heap of hay, daydreaming.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares pictures with her husband

In 2018, Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She shared a special post on this day along with her husband, bringing in their anniversary. Their fans congratulated them on this day and also showered them with blessings and love.

