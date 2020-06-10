Mira Kapoor Has Two Things That Are Helping Her During Lockdown; See Posts Here

The world is currently on a standstill, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for more than two months and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Despite being stuck in a challenging situation like this one, several Indian actors are entertaining their fans as a method of distraction.

A lot of popular Indian personalities, who are sharing what is helping them cope through such a long quarantine period. One such social media sensation is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor. Recently, Mira Kapoor revealed that yoga and chocolates has been her go-to things during this lockdown. Read ahead to know.

Mira Kapoor’s mains during the lockdown

Mira Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Right from posting adorable pictures with Shahid Kapoor and her children to posting about her culinary skills, Mira Kapoor’s social media feed is a treat to the eyes of the fans.

On June 9, 2020, Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to put up a story about her love for yoga and how she has been regularly following it during the global pandemic. In the picture, Mira Kapoor is seen in a yoga position, on her pink yoga mat, wearing a black sports bra and a black and pink track pants. She captioned the picture, “Yoga with the Best 8 weeks going strong with @sarvayogastudios #basava”.

It is a known fact that Mira Kapoor sure has a goofy and fun side to herself. On June 10, 2020, she took to her official Instagram account to put up a story expressing how much she loves eating chocolates and revealing that she has them every afternoon. Posing the picture of a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar, Mira Kapoor captioned the picture, “Date with you every afternoon”.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015. Since then, Mira has become a complete internet sensation. Along with being fun, it has often been noticed that Mira has always made bold statements and stood up for the right.

