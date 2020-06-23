Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Is The “coolest Cat” In The Family, Wishes Sister On Her Birthday

Mira Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Right from posting adorable pictures with Shahid Kapoor and her children to posting about her culinary skills, Mira Kapoor’s social media feed is a treat to the eyes of the fans. On Tuesday, Mira Kapoor revealed who is the “coolest cat” of her family as she wished her sister a happy birthday.

Mira Kapoor reveals who is the “coolest cat” in their family

Mira Kapoor is a very active celebrity on social media. On June 23, 2020, Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to make a birthday post for her sister Noor Wadhwani. She posted a set of three adorable pictures of the two together, and captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday the coolest cat in our fam, the favourite child, and the one in who’s shadow we all look all the more lousy. Everyone loves you the most. You know it! The middle child who gets all the attention!

Let’s be weird together forever! Thanks for always having my back and being so unconditional with your love and shade. Love you loads ❤️”.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Mira had taken to Instagram to share a couple of adorable posts. The first photo she posted was of her father, with the caption - Happy Father’s Day Dad!!! I love you ❤️ Thank you for always being my pillar of strength and my guiding light 💓

She then posted another photo with Shahid Kapoor where they both can be seen smiling wholeheartedly. She posted the picture with a heartwarming caption - Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad ❤️ There’s a reason our kids wake up and jump on you - and used a few hashtags to describe how he is the good cop when it comes to disciplining their children.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015. On August 26, 2016, the two welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor. On September 5, 2018, the two again became proud parents of a little baby boy, Zain Kapoor.

