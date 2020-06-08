Mira Kapoor Expresses Dismay As Beloved Khan Market Bookstore Shuts In Aftermath Of COVID

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared her surprising reaction as iconic Khan Market bookstore shuts in aftermath of COVID-19. She took to her Instagram to post a story concerning the decease. A few hours ago, Mira Kapoor reshared an Instagram story of how she will miss Full Circle & Cafe Turtle, a bookstore in Khan Market, Delhi, she used to visit with her fellow mates. In her IG story, she wrote, "College Days.. Pita Pockets and Watermelon Juice during ECA".

Below, she also tagged Sejal Kukreja and Suhavini Singh, the founder of the Indian Cultural Hub. Here, you can see a still from the Khan Market bookstore that was locked in the aftermath of COVID-19. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram story.

Image Credits - Mira Kapoor's Instagram, @mira.kapoor

Here, Mira Kapoor reshared this post from an Instagram account named, India Cultural Hub. The page shares art, travel, food and similar posts. They explained in their caption that when bookstores shut down, they take along away a story with them. The bookstore is known for collecting amazing memories for almost 21 years. Check out the post embedded -

What is Mira Kapoor up to in quarantine?

Meanwhile, in other news, Mira Kapoor is enjoying her quarantine time with husband Shahid Kapoor and her kids. She recently baked a delish chocolate cake with mangoes and fans still cannot get over how delicious it looked. However, the icing on the cake was what took away all the attention.

She decided to incorporate the summer fruit as a topping. She added a mango flower made of several mango slices. Mira Kapoor wrote in her caption, "Why put a cherry on top when you can have mangoes ðŸ˜ Nutella Chocolate cake with Mangoes #homemade". Take a look at the mouth-watering cake.

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor also recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she does not like mangoes and also said that they are overrated. Through a text in her post, she wrote, "Safedas are better than Alphansos". She followed this by writing "let the Mango wars begin" and also used a mango emoji in her post.

