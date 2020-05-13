Mira Kapoor Has Started Mango War On Instagram With This Post; Take A Look

While everyone loves the king of fruits, mango, there are some people how don't like it so much. One such person is Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. She recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she does not like mangoes and also said that they are overrated. Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here to know more.

Does Mira Kapoor hate mangoes?

On May 13, 2020, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted a text post. In the text post share wrote, "Safedas are better than Alphansos". She followed this by writing "let the Mango wars begin" and also used a mango emoji in her post. In the captions of the post, Mira wrote "My favourite is still Langda. #minority ? #itsanorthindianthing". After posting this, many fans have been reacting to the post. Take a look at the post here.

One of Mira Kapoor's friends wrote "Absolutely! And chausas!" One fan wrote "Then you have the worst choice". Another fan wrote, "Alphonso is overrated and overpriced". After this, one fan came forward in support of Alphonso mangoes and wrote "Alphonso any day anytime 🔥". One of Mira Kapoor's fan-supported her and wrote "Totapuri #minorityinaminority . 🤣🤣❤️".

Apart from this, Mira Kapoor is enjoying her time in lockdown with her husband Shahid Kapoor and her kids. In the early days of the lockdown, she had taken to her Instagram and shared pics of her homeschooling her kids too. She also has shared several pics of her making a cake and also shared several throwback pics. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's quarantine posts here.

