Mira Kapoor Is Not Happy With 'Money Heist', ‘toodles’ The Show Mid-season

Mira Kapoor, wife of popular actor Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram to share her opinions about Money Heist’s latest season. From her social media post, Mira Kapoor seems disappointed in season two of the series. The mom of the two said goodbye to the most-watched Netflix series quite early as compared to the season’s cult following. Read on to know which episode bugged Mira Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is not happy with Money Heist’s episode

Mira Rajput shared some picture text on her Instagram story. She wrote "Money Heist Season Two, episode six. I had better expectations. Toodles to this series. #MoneyHeist" Mira Rajput was not happy with season two of the show, which released almost two years ago. She is not going to watch the show any further as per her text on the picture.

Check out the post that Mira Rajput shared on her Instagram story

Image Credits: Mira Kapoor's photos on Instagram

Mira Kapoor is always vocal about her opinions similar to her take on Money Heist. The celebrity wife recently shared her thoughts on raising kids. She had also revealed that north Indian mangoes are her favourite. Apart from her personal preferences, she keeps sharing cute pictures with her husband Shahid Kapoor, along with throwback pictures of him as well. Mira Rajput also shares beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram shelling selfie goals to her followers of over two million and counting.

For the uninitiated

Money Heist is a Spanish language Netflix series which is reportedly the most-watched foreign language show on the OTT platform. The show has had three seasons released and the fourth one is under production. Reports also suggest that a fifth season is under discussion. The show's Spanish name is La Casa de Papel and it is a crime thriller involving a group of robbers goings up in arms against the authorities. The show's third season was considered to be one of the best seasons so far and set the bar too high as per reports. The show is created by Alex Pina who is credited to the great storyline and characters.

