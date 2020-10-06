Mira Kapoor Flaunts '2000's Fashion' With Childhood Picture To Wish Friend On Birthday

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of her. She shared the picture to celebrate her friend Aalika’s birthday. In the picture, young Mira Kapoor is captured candidly as she claps on her friend’s birthday. Her other friends are also seen standing next to her as they all sang the birthday song while her friend cut the cake. Mira Kapoor shared the picture by writing, “2000’s fashion”.

She also wrote, “let’s avoid the wheelchair today”. Mira Kapoor was seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a white border and paired it with white bottoms. Her hair looked messy as she donned a middle-parted ponytail. Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

Also Read| Mira Kapoor shares pic from 'pre-corona' & 'pre-baby' times, asks 'Is it vintage?'

Mira Kapoor's skincare routine

Mira Kapoor is quite active on social media. She is often seen sharing pictures of her food and all the special moments she spent with her family. In the recent past, Mira Kapoor shared her skincare routine with her Instagram followers. In a video, Mira Kapoor revealed that she herself does not use a lot of products. She switches from one product to another when she is running out of it and that, she explained, is a good time to switch. Otherwise, one will only end up hoarding products.

Further in the video, Mira Kapoor is seen applying a quick mask that is Gutti Ka Khal, which is more like an apricot scrub and Markalak Clay. She mixed this with rose water and applied it for seven to eight minutes. Later, she washed it off with warm water. For the shower, Mira uses the Rasa serum followed by the Tejal balancing water. She also mentioned that she uses it only when she feels like toning her skin due to weather changing.

Also Read| Mira Kapoor gives sneak peek into 'shawarma night' with parents, shares detailed recipe

Her go-to moisturiser is the Date and Litchie cream that she uses throughout the year and in excess during the winter. Lastly, Mira Kapoor ended her video saying that she used lipstick of the shade Caramel Stone. She explained how it has a more balmy tint and is made by a local brand started by an entrepreneur. Mira talked about how she is all for sustainable, vegan and clean makeup.

Also Read| Mira Kapoor spills the beans on her skincare routine in first IGTV video; watch

Also Read| Mira Kapoor called out by netizens for her Instagram caption about 'Split personality'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.