Mira Kapoor Spills The Beans On Her Skincare Routine In First IGTV Video; Watch

Many celebrities often post videos on IGTV. But it seems Mira Kapoor had been away from this part of the social media. However, this changed yesterday as the star wife posted her first IGTV video and it is about the secrets to her flawless skin. Here's what this is about.

Mira Kapoor reveals her secret to flawless skin in first IGTV video

On Mira Kapoor's Instagram, she posted her first-ever IGTV video and it is about her skincare routine. She starts off the video waving a 'Hi' to everybody. She then explained that many of her fans keep messaging her about her skin-care routine and she thought she will make a video about it that might help answer everybody's questions.

Mira Kapoor also revealed that the previous day she had held a discussion about the various kinds of products and how much to use them. She also added that one tends to buy a lot of products but that is no good if it only ends up staying in the cupboard. She then advised people to read the ingredients properly before buying a product and make sure to use less of it.

Next, Mira Kapoor revealed that she herself does not use a lot of products. She switches from one product to another when she is running out of it and that, she explains, is a good time to switch. Otherwise, one will only end up hoarding products.

Further in the video, Mira Kapoor explained her self-pampering session usually happens at night. But since her kids did not have school, she manages to do it in the morning. She has out on a quick mask that is Gutti Ka Khal, which is more like an apricot scrub and Markalak Clay. She mixed this with rose water and applied it for seven to eight minutes. Later wash it off with warm water.

In the shower, Mira has a whole another part of her skincare routine. She uses the Rasa serum followed by the Tejal balancing water. But she does not use it throughout the year and only when she feels like toning her skin due to weather changing. Her go-to moisturiser is the Date and Litchie cream which Mira uses throughout the year and in excess during the winter.

Lastly, Mira Kapoor ended her video saying she has used lipstick of the shade Caramel Stone. She explained how this has a more balmy tint and is made by a local brand started by an entrepreneur. Mira talked about how she is all for sustainable, vegan and clean makeup. She then asked her fans to drop a comment if they have any questions or suggestions for her, wished them a good day and the video ended here.

