Mira Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into 'shawarma Night' With Parents, Shares Detailed Recipe

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently gave fans a sneak-peek into her 'Shawarma Night' with her parents. On September 24, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her dinner menu. She also shared her recipes to prepare a perfect Arabic dinner at home. Take a look at Mira Kapoor's photos from her Shawarma Night with the parents.

Mira Kapoor's 'shawarma night'

In this Instagram post, Mira shared three pictures featuring her dinner menu for the shawarma night. In the first image, one can see Mira's homemade paneer filling with a spice rub, smokey hummus and garlic yoghurt sauce. In the next picture, she showed her salad and at last the final dish, her shawarma. Mira Kapoor mentioned that she made her shawarma in a whole wheat roti.

Mira Kapoor also shared her recipe to make a perfect salad for the dish. She added homegrown mint, olives and dried cranberries to a simple chopped salad. Kapoor mentioned that her veggies just arrived from a local vendor in Kashmir. The hot sauce used for the dish was also made by Mira Kapoor. She said that she tried making the sauce hotter but it wasn’t quite fiery enough for her taste. "Next time more chilli", she added.

Sharing the family moment with fans, Mira Kapoor shared a note on in her caption. She wrote, 'This brought back memories of a takeaway falafel place the three of us used to visit at least once a week at Select Citywalk in Delhi after our intense spin class. Their yoghurt sauce was just YUM. We definitely worked up an appetite going into the meal, and carried forward the burn required for the next class! #familynight'. Mira Kapoor also shared an Instagram story featuring the entire dinner table feast. Take a look.

Image Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram Stories

Mira Kapoor's dessert

Image Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram Stories

The star wife also shared her dessert menu for the shawarma night. Mira took to her Instagram stories and shared the picture, wherein one can spot two delicious desserts. Mira Kapoor baked a choco lava cake and steamed pudding. She also added that her pudding recipe was inspired by Gourmand Chronicles. Sharing the story with fans, Mira Kapoor wrote, 'How can I forget dessert. Yummiest Choco Lava Cake meets Steamed pudding recipe from @gourmand_chronicles.'

Fans call it 'delicious'

Fans and followers of Mira Kapoor were quick to share their reviews and responses. One of the users wrote, 'A great vegetarian mealâ¤ï¸', while another added, 'Looks delicious'. Another fan commented, 'Looks very yummy i am gonna try the recipe'. Take a look at more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram Comment Section

