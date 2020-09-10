Mira Kapoor Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her 'At Home Haircut' Session; See Pic

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to give a sneak peek into her at-home haircut. By the looks of the post, seems like Mira has turned hairstylist for her little daughter Misha. The actor shared a picture and a simple caption revealing few details about the haircut.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a glimpse of the at-home haircut. In the picture, one can notice a white sheet put down on the ground along with chunks of hair and a hair spray. Apart from that one can also notice Misha’s little foot in the post. Along with the post, Mira also wrote, “At home haircut”. Take a look at the post below.

An avid social media user that she is, Mira goes on to give glimpses into her personal and professional life. She always manages to win the hearts of fans with her social media posts. Earlier to this post, Mira shared another Instagram story where she goes on to enjoy a parlour session with Misha. In the post, one could see Mira resting her head, as Misha is busy playing with her hair. Take a look at the post below.

Mira recently celebrated her 26th birthday on September 7 and her husband Shahid Kapoor penned a sweet birthday message on her happy day. Shahid shared a picture of her donning a stunning outfit and striking a glamourous pose. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.” fans dropped birthday wishes and happy comments on the actors’ post. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Kabir Singh which was a remake of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy. He will next be seen be in the upcoming film Jersey, which is also a remake of Gautam Tinnanuri directorial with the same name. The film’s Hindi version will star Pankaj Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sharing screen space together. The shooting of the film is also said to begin post the Covid-19 pandemic.

