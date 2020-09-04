Mira Kapoor Flaunts Her Love For 'Terrazzo' Flooring, Says It's 'texture Kind Of Day'

Mira Kapoor is 'currently in love with Terrazzo' flooring. Earlier this morning, the mother of two shared an aesthetical photograph on her Instagram handle to flaunt her ethnic footwear and shared her 'texture kind of day' with fans. Not so long ago, Mira also shared 'a bit' of her elder sister's house on social media and expressed having a keen eye for interior designing.

Mira Kapoor gives fans sneak-peek into her 'texture kind of day'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira took to her Instagram handle on September 4, 2020, to flaunt the white and golden Terrazzo flooring of her home sweet home. In the abstract photograph shared by her, the 25-year-old placed a pair of white ethnic footwear with hints of gold on her couch to complement her house's Terrazzo tiles. Sharing the aesthetical picture, Mira gave fans an insight into her 'texture kind of day' and admitted being in love with the flooring as she wrote, "I’m currently in love with Terrazzo #guesshowmany".

Check out her post below

Mira's love for interior design seems to come from her elder sister, Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. For the unversed, Mira's sister is a renowned interior designer who runs a designing brand called 'Nowad Home'. Back in July, the mother of Misha and Zain gave her sister a shoutout on Instagram and admitted always being is absolute awe and admiration of Noor's talent. Along with giving a sneak-peek into her sister's abode, she wrote, "I have always looked up to my big sister as a wide-eyed kid, and still do with absolute awe and admiration for her talent".

She also boasted about her sister's eye for uniqueness as she added, "Her eye for detail and knack of foraging something unique even in a big-box store amidst all that is chaotic and almost rubber-stamp, has left me in amazement each time she does up a new home". The younger sister of Noor was all-praise about her designer sibling as she concluded writing, "I love her fresh, effortless and confident-in-her-keds vibe".

Take a look

