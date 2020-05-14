Mira Rajput Enjoys 'parlour Sesh' With 3-yr-old Misha, Shares Picture Of 'salon Reading'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one lucky woman to get pampered salon-style while the entire country awaits the re-opening of beauty parlours. Mira had her very own parlour session at home with her three-year-old daughter Misha playing a beautician for her. She shared pictures of Misha combing her hair and a glimpse of her 'salon reading' through her Instagram stories.

Have a look:

Mira Rajput has been keeping her children engaged throughout the lockdown. She has shared plenty of adorable updates of her homeschooling sessions with Misha where she has arranged for some fun and educative activities for the little one. Late on Friday, Mira shared a glimpse of their art project from one of their latest mother-daughter exercises.

Mira Rajput and Misha seem to have tried their hands at embroidery as the picture had two hearts embroidered within each other on a white cloth. She captioned the picture, “Big love with my little love. With a hand-drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”.

Have a look:

Mira Rajput has also previously shared updates, through her social media account, from Misha's art and math lessons. Mira shared pictures of different types of sunflowers that the mother-daughter duo had created using different materials. While one sunflower has been made with grains of pulses and signed as 'Misha & Mumma', another one is made from yellow-tinted foliage. While both of these look impressive, the one that steals hearts is Misha's solo artwork made with coloured pens and also signed by her.

Have a look:

