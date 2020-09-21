Mira Kapoor Shares Her Skincare Routine With Fans, Reveals Some Of Her 'at-home Rituals'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has been quite active on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a no-makeup look of herself through her official Instagram handle. Mira Kapoor also revealed her skincare routine to fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything you need to know about the latest post made on Mira Kapoor's Instagram. Read on:

Mira Kapoor shares her skincare routine

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a no-makeup look through her official handle on September 20, 2020, Sunday. In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote, "One of the upsides of this lockdown for me has definitely been that my skin (unlike us all) gets to take a vacay and go absolutely bare. Since I often get messages asking me about what I do for my skin, I thought I’d share some of my at-home rituals with you all. And yes, I like to make a ritual out of it because it’s fun to play around with different combinations of products and tools and helps to tick that self-care box when it comes to the Ayurvedic concept of Dincharya. I don’t obviously have the entire day to keep preening over myself, but a few minutes every evening (Peppa to the rescue) to look after oneself is essential to look and feel sane.

Today was quite simple. I used a Fruit Scrub from Forest Essentials after I finished my evening workout to cleanse my skin. I don’t always use abrasive products on my skin, but I just ordered this so had to try it out. Followed it up with a Brightening Emulsion again by Forest Essentials and used my Purearth Kwansa coin to really work it into my skin. Then I massaged it with a technique that doesn’t quite have a name because it’s bits and bobs of what I’ve picked up from videos I’ve seen. Whatever method you use, always remember to drain the lymph. Adding a face massage to my skincare routine has been a game-changer. A shower and my customised Forest Essentials cream later, this is where I’m at! Let me know what you guys think ðŸ’†ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸". Check out her post:

Comments on Mira Kapoor's photo

Within a day of sharing her photo on Instagram, Mira Kapoor garnered more than 1,74, 000 likes and over 630 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Many among them also dropped appreciative emoticons such as heart-eyed smiley, fire, hearts, and crowns, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Mira Kapoor's photo that you must check out.

